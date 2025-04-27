Woman arrested after man dies from stabbing in Columbia Heights
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man is dead after he was stabbed in Columbia Heights on Saturday afternoon.
Man stabbed at Edgemoor Place
What we know:
Authorities responded just before 4 p.m. to the 3800 block of Edgemoor Place Northeast on reports of a distressed person needing an ambulance, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said.
At the scene, a man was found with a stab wound. Deputies tried to revive the man but say he died at the scene. Law enforcement says a woman was arrested in relation to this incident, and was taken to the Anoka County Jail.
Authorities say formal charges are pending against the woman.
What we don't know:
The identity of the man is currently not known. The circumstances leading up to the stabbing are not clear.
The Source: A press release from the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.