Woman arrested after man dies from stabbing in Columbia Heights

The Brief A man died after he was stabbed in Columbia Heights on Saturday afternoon. Authorities say a woman was arrested in relation to the incident. The man died at the scene of the stabbing.



A man is dead after he was stabbed in Columbia Heights on Saturday afternoon.

Man stabbed at Edgemoor Place

What we know:

Authorities responded just before 4 p.m. to the 3800 block of Edgemoor Place Northeast on reports of a distressed person needing an ambulance, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said.

At the scene, a man was found with a stab wound. Deputies tried to revive the man but say he died at the scene. Law enforcement says a woman was arrested in relation to this incident, and was taken to the Anoka County Jail.

Authorities say formal charges are pending against the woman.

What we don't know:

The identity of the man is currently not known. The circumstances leading up to the stabbing are not clear.