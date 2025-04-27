Expand / Collapse search

Woman arrested after man dies from stabbing in Columbia Heights

Published  April 27, 2025 4:19pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • A man died after he was stabbed in Columbia Heights on Saturday afternoon.
    • Authorities say a woman was arrested in relation to the incident.
    • The man died at the scene of the stabbing.

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man is dead after he was stabbed in Columbia Heights on Saturday afternoon. 

Man stabbed at Edgemoor Place 

What we know:

Authorities responded just before 4 p.m. to the 3800 block of Edgemoor Place Northeast on reports of a distressed person needing an ambulance, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said. 

At the scene, a man was found with a stab wound. Deputies tried to revive the man but say he died at the scene. Law enforcement says a woman was arrested in relation to this incident, and was taken to the Anoka County Jail. 

Authorities say formal charges are pending against the woman. 

What we don't know:

The identity of the man is currently not known. The circumstances leading up to the stabbing are not clear. 

The Source: A press release from the Anoka County Sheriff's Office. 

