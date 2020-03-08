Woman and child found dead in Cloquet, suspect in custody

article

Update: The suspect was apprehended in a wooded area, officials said.

Police are looking for a suspect after a woman and young child were found dead Saturday in Cloquet, Minnesota.

According to officials, shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday, a concerned citizen notified law enforcement of fears over the well-being of a woman and her child. Officers checked the home in question but were unable to contact or see anyone inside.

Authorities conducted a search warrant at the home on the Fond du Lac Indian Reservation. While searching, officers found the bodies of a 27-year-old woman and an 18-month-old boy inside the house.



Offiicals are looking for the suspect, 33-year-old Sheldon James Thompson, who is believed to be known to the victim.

Thompson is 5’7 tall, 180 lbs with brown eyes, and may have a shaved head. Police believe Thompson might be driving a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Buick LeSabre or Park Avenue, or a tan Honda Accord with Wisconsin registration.

Thompson is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Police say there are numerous witnesses, and the interviews may take some time.

If you know the whereabouts of Thompson, you are asked to call 911. Anonymous tips can be sent by sending the message CLOQUETPD TIP, followed by your message to 888777. A link to the tip line can also be found on the Cloquet Police Department Facebook and Twitter pages.