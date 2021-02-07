Woman, 22, dies in Carver County crash

A 22-year-old woman died in a crash Saturday night in Carver County, Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 9:24 p.m., a Chevy Silverado was heading west on Highway 7 when it collided with a Cadillac Deville that was going east near the intersection at 53rd Street. The driver of the Cadillac, a 22-year-old Hutchinson woman, died at the scene.

The driver of the Chevy, a 41-year-old man, and his passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries.

No one was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. Everyone was wearing their seat belts.

The crash is under investigation.