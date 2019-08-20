Woman, 20, arrested in deadly shooting in St. Paul's Payne-Phalen neighborhood

The St. Paul Police Department said Tuesday they have arrested a 20-year-old woman in connection with a deadly shooting in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood.

According to police, at about 10:30 a.m. Monday, officials received a 911 call from a woman frantically requesting an ambulance. She then hung up.

When police arrived to the scene on the 1000 block of Sims Avenue, they found a man in a bedroom of the home, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The victim has been identified as Randy Davis Jr., 20, of North St. Paul.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of murder. She is currently being held in the Ramsey County Jail.

The shooting remains under investigation.