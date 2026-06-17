WNBA expanding regular season to 50 games starting in 2027

The Brief The WNBA says it will expand its regular season to 50 games starting in 2027. The league says fan demand and growth are driving the change behind adding six more games. Details about the 2027 schedule will be announced later.



The WNBA is making changes to the length of its regular season, giving fans even more basketball to look forward to next year as a result.

WNBA to increase regular season games

What we know:

The WNBA announced on Wednesday that it will expand its regular season from 44 games to 50 games starting with the 2027 season.

In recent seasons, the league has seen a surge in popularity with budding stars such as Minnesota-native Paige Bueckers and Caitlin Clark, with more fans tuning in and attending games as a result.

The expansion is seen as the latest in a series of steps the league is taking to build on that success and expand its brand.

What they're saying:

"Demand for the WNBA has never been greater, and expanding to a 50-game regular season reflects the extraordinary momentum we are seeing across the league," WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement accompanying the announcement. "This move reflects our commitment to growing the game and creating more opportunities for fans to watch the best players in the world and experience the extraordinary talent and competition that define the WNBA."

Tense labor negotiations

Why you should care:

Months of negotiations over a new collective bargaining agreement came to a head in mid-March, with the WNBA season potentially in jeopardy. After eight straight days and more than 100 hours at the negotiating table, the WNBA Players' Association and league agreed to a new deal on March 18.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the WNBA salary cap will start at $7 million (up from $1.5 million in 2025) with the supermax starting at $1.4 million (it was $249,244 in 2025). The average salary will be around $600,000 ($120,000 in 2025), with the minimum salary surpassing $300,000 ($66,079 in 2025).

What's next:

League officials say a full schedule for the 2027 season will be released at a later date.