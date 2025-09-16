Paige Bueckers named WNBA Rookie of the Year

The Brief Minnesota native Paige Bueckers on Tuesday was named the WNBA's Rookie of the Year. Bueckers got the news from WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert during an appearance on the Jennifer Hudson Show. Bueckers led WNBA rookies in scoring and assists this season.



From Hopkins High School to one of the top young players in the WNBA, Paige Bueckers continues to make her impact on the sporting world.

Bueckers, the No. 1 overall pick by the Dallas Wings in the WNBA Draft, was named the league’s Rookie of the Year. And they way she found out will be one Bueckers always remembers.

Jennifer Hudson tunnel walk

What we know:

Bueckers was on the Jennifer Hudson Show Tuesday morning, and as is customary on the show, she did a tunnel walk and dance before her appearance. At the end of her walk? WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, who presented her with the WNBA Rookie of the Year trophy.

Paige Bueckers’ rookie season

By the numbers:

After being taken No. 1 overall in the WNBA Draft, Bueckers averaged 19.2 points, 5.4 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game. She led all rookies in scoring and assists, and her numbers were third all-time among league rookies.

Bueckers was also the only WNBA player to rank in the top-10 in points, assists and steals this season. She received 70 of 72 votes. Unfortunately it didn't translate to success for the Wings, who went 10-34 this season.

She was one of the top high school players in the country at Hopkins, a McDonald’s All-American and went to UConn, finishing her college career with a national championship last March.