With Minnesota Zoo closed, Farm Babies goes virtual

With the Minnesota Zoo temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the popular springtime event, Farm Babies, is going virtual.

Each spring, visitors flock the zoo’s Wells Fargo Family Farm to coo over baby chicks, piglets, lambs, calves, goats and bunnies.

Newborn goat kids at the Minnesota Zoo (Minnesota Zoo / FOX 9)

Farm Babies was scheduled to start March 27, but the zoo was forced to close before it could begin after the governor ordered public gathering spaces like zoos, museums and concert venues to close to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The new, virtual Farm Babies will begin on Monday, April 13 and run through May 17. Each week, the zoo will share videos, photos and activities featuring a different group of baby animals. First up: goat kids!

The schedule is as follows: