With 8.3 inches of snow at MSP Airport, Twin Cities experiencing largest November snowstorm since 2001

The Twin Cities is currently experiencing its largest November snowstorm since 2001 and the snow has not let up.

As of 6 a.m., the storm has already brought 6-10 inches of snow to the metro. The National Weather Service is reporting 8.3 inches of snow at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Snow in Lonsdale, Minnesota (Nicole & Mike Nelson / FOX 9)

The snow will taper off by mid-morning, but gusty winds will continue blowing into the afternoon.

SNOW TOTALS

MSP Airport: 8.3 inches

Chanhassen: 7.8 inches

Eau Claire: 5.3 inches

TRAVEL WOES

As of 6:15 a.m., 16 flights out of MSP AIrport have been canceled due to the storm. The airport said all three main runways are clear and operating.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, there have been 180 crashes statewide--nine with injuries--from 9:45 p.m. Tuesday to 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. There were also 279 vehicle spin outs and 15 jackknifed semis. They are reminding drivers to slow down, increase their following distance, turn on their headlights and give snowplows room.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is advising travelers heading out of town to wait until after Wednesday morning if they can

