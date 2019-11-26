MnDOT warns drivers: Wait if you can, watch out for snow plows

As the snow heads our way, many Minnesota drivers are wondering how their travels will be affected.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation held a press conference Tuesday to detail how snow plow drivers are preparing for this winter storm. They also reminded drivers how to make it to their destination in the safest way possible.

The cab of a snow plow isn’t exactly a simple place, as there’s a lot to do - and it can be hard to see.

“You need to worry about someone trying to pass you on the shoulder,” said snow plow operator Mike Gau.

Gau speaks from 10 years of experience and, last winter, he was injured in a collision with a semi truck.

“The semi driver, he was in a hurry…he tried to pass me on the right side,” he said.

Mike warns drivers to slow down, give plows room and don’t pass them because they can’t see you.

Todd Krause with the National Weather Service warned drivers of the expected driving conditions.

“It’s going to be bad. The snow is going to come down hard, it’s going to come down fast. Visibility will be very, very poor during the height of the snowstorm,” he said.

MnDOT has 800 plows that’ll be out across the state and 1,800 drivers who know their holiday will be spent helping others make it to theirs.

Officials advise travelers to wait until after Wednesday morning if they can.

MnDOT will use salt on the heavy and wet snow, which they worry will compact into thick ice.

“We do have some times when we’re expecting over an inch an hour of snowfall, and that coupled with some very high winds is going to make it a bit of a challenge in terms of visibility for motorists,” said Jed Falgren with MnDOT.