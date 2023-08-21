Wisconsin confirms first human case of West Nile virus in 2023

article

The concern with West Nile virus continues after the first human case this year is detected in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and Public Health Madison & Dane County have confirmed the case saying the individual is a resident of Dane County. West Nile virus cases this year were previously exclusively detected in horses. The horse cases were in Dunn and Clark counties and the positive mosquitoes were from Milwaukee and Lafayette counties.

According to State Health Officer Paula Tran, the confirmed case is a reminder that mosquito-transmitted viruses remain a threat even later in the summer and into fall. The risk continues until the first hard frost of the year when the weather is no longer livable for mosquitoes.

The only way humans and animals can get West Nile is through the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes can acquire West Nile virus through infected birds. The virus cannot be spread directly between people or animals.

Eighty percent of people infected by the virus do not get sick. Those who do feel symptoms could experience a fever, headache, muscle ache, rash and fatigue. However, less than 1% can experience severe symptoms such as high fever, muscle weakness, stiff neck, disorientation, mental confusion, tremors, confusion, paralysis and coma. The elderly and those with weakened immune systems are most at risk of more severe symptoms. Those who show symptoms are encouraged to contact their health care provider.

Health officials encourage people to take extra precautions to prevent exposure to mosquitoes and avoid having any still water where mosquitoes could breed.