Wisconsin sheriff: Shots fired during 911 call, man injured

A man was hurt after shots were fired during a 911 call in western Wisconsin early Sunday morning.

The Burnett County Sheriff's Office reports emergency crews responded around 4 a.m. for the report of a man lying on the road in the small village of Grantsburg, about 60 miles northeast of Minneapolis.

When EMS crews arrived to check on the man, officials say the man became "combative" and pointed a gun at the crew. A Grantsburg firefighter was able to talk the man into turning over the weapon before law enforcement arrived.

However, deputies say the man walked over to his home, not far from where he was found in the road, and emerged from the house with another firearm after deputies arrived.

At that point, deputies say "shots were fired and the male was taken into custody" before being transported to a nearby hospital.

Deputies say no one was seriously injured in the incident. The shooting is now under investigation by the Polk County Sheriff's Office.