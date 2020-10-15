Wisconsin reports another single-day record for COVID-19 cases with 3,861

article

For the second straight day, Wisconsin has set a new single-day record for positive COVID-19 tests, with 3,861 cases confirmed on Friday.

The state has broken its single-day case record six times out of 16 days in October. It's also the fourth straight day the state has reported more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases.

As cases spike, deaths are also at all-time highs. Tuesday, the state set a record with 34 deaths in a single day. Friday, Wisconsin reported 21 new deaths and a seven-day average of 19 deaths per day, a record.

This week, total hospitalizations pushed above 1,000 with 1,043 hospitalized and 264 people in the ICU on Friday.

Wednesday, a judge blocked Gov. Tony Evers' order to limit capacity in bars, restaurants and other indoor spaces as COVID-19 spreads unchecked across the state.

COVID-19 infections can often go undetected and be asymptomatic, laboratory-confirmed tests only represent a fraction of actual COVID-19 cases. A study from the Journal of the American Medical Association estimated that actual cases in some instances were six to 24 times greater than reported cases.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced an indoor mask mandate for people over the age of 5, which he extended Sept. 22. Face coverings while indoors except at a private residence have been required since Aug. 1.

Evers extended the state's stay-at-home order until May 26, but on May 13, the state Supreme Court blocked the extension, effectively opening all establishments in the state. Hours later, images emerged of packed bars across the state, leading the Governor to call his state "The Wild West." Evers' original "Safer at Home" order went into effect on March 25.

On April 4, President Donald Trump approved a disaster declaration for Wisconsin due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This declaration allows for federal funding to be allocated to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that were impacted by the virus.

For more information, go to the state health department's website.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can Text COVID19 to 211-211, visit 211Wisconsin.org or call 211. Call volumes are high, so officials are asking people to be patient and try to use the text or online options first.

If you are experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19, health officials advise you to call your health care provider.