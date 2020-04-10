Wisconsin puts out call for volunteers at hospitals as state prepares for COVID-19 surge

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers is calling on active and retired health care professionals to volunteer to help in the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Friday, Wisconsin leaders put out a call for volunteers to help serve critical roles treating cases as the coronavirus surges in the Midwest.

As the virus begins to stress hospitals, Governor Evers says he hopes to have a network of volunteers in place.

The state will build a database with volunteers to assist. They are looking specifically for the following licensed professionals:

• Physicians

• Physician Assistants

• Nurse Practitioners

• Nurses

• Certified Nursing Assistants

• Social Workers

• Pharmacists

• Pharmacy Technicians

• Physical Therapists

• Physical Therapy Assistants

• Respiratory Therapists

• Behavioral Health Professionals

Wisconsin leaders are also looking for non-licensed volunteers to help with support positions.

You can sign up online via the Wisconsin Department of Health Services' website.