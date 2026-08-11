Wisconsin 7th Congressional District primary: Live results

The Brief Several people are running to fill the seat of U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany as he wraps up three terms in Congress to run for governor. The Seventh Congressional District in Wisconsin is left open by Tiffany. Democrats are looking to flip the seat for the first time in 16 years.



Several candidates are battling for their party's nomination to represent the Seventh Congressional District (CD-7) in Wisconsin. Current U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany is wrapping up his third term in Congress to run for governor.

The district encompasses most of northern Wisconsin, including St. Croix, Polk, Barron, Burnett and Washburn counties.

Wisconsin Seventh Congressional District primary results

There are seven Republican candidates and three Democratic candidates running in the primary election for Wisconsin's Seventh Congressional District.

Timeline:

Results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m. Find live results below.

Who are the Democrats running in the CD-7 primary?

What we know:

Three candidates are running for the Democratic nomination in CD-7: Chris Armstrong, Fred Clark and Ginger Murray.

Armstrong runs a small IT business out of New Richmond and Hudson. He is looking to enforce the laws that are already in place and stop the current administration where it's at. He is calling to tax the ultra-wealthy and large corporations and abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Clark was a Democratic legislator in Wisconsin from 2009 to 2014. He is looking to increase affordability in the country and bring healthcare to everyone. Clark also supports women's rights and health.

Murray is a small business owner and lawyer from the northwoods of Wisconsin. Murray is looking to boost education and economic stability. She is also advocating for affordable healthcare and environmental safeguards.

The Democrat candidates are looking to flip the seat in November's general election for the first time in 16 years.

Who are the Republicans running in the CD-7 primary?

The other side:

Five candidates are running for the Republican nomination in CD-7: Michael Alfonso, Niina Baum, Jessi Ebben, Kevin Hermening and Don Raihala.

Alfonso is the son-in-law of U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who previously held CD-7, and has the endorsement of President Donald Trump. Alfonso is a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, who has worked in construction and was a producer on a podcast. His campaign website says he wants to fight socialism and make housing more affordable.

Baum has worked in the nonprofit world to help strengthen rural communities. She is a co-founder of Northwoods Young Professionals, which helps "attract young talent to the area," her campaign website says. She is campaigning for affordable housing, AI data center regulation and supporting small farms.

Ebben works in public relations, and touts herself as a "Trump conservative" and wants to put America first. She is campaigning to secure the southern border, strengthening law enforcement and lowering costs for families.

Hermening is a Marine veteran and is the founder of the Hermening Financial Group. He wants to reduce inflation, extend Trump tax cuts, limit federal spending and secure the southern border.

Raihala is self-employed, according to his campaign website. He is campaigning for securing the southern board, releasing the Epstein files and supporting 2nd Amendment rights.