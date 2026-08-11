Wisconsin primary election 2026: Voter guide

The Brief Wisconsin’s primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 11, with the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The results will determine who could run for their respective parties in positions such as governor, State Treasurer, Secretary of State and several congressional districts.



Wisconsin's primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 11. Polls opened at 7 a.m. to determine candidates for the general election in November.

READ MORE: Get live updates and results for Minnesota and Wisconsin primary elections

Wisconsin primary election

What to know:

The primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 11. Wisconsin voters will be picking which candidates will go head-to-head in November to be the next governor and represent the state's congressional districts, among other races.

When and where can I vote?

What you can do:

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Anyone who is in line to vote by 8 p.m. will get to cast their ballot. If you are unsure of where to vote, visit the MyVote Wisconsin website–each municipality has its own polling places.

The site also allows voters to confirm if their ballot request has been received, processed or sent, and to see if there are any issues with a submission.

What's on my ballot?

What you can do:

While primaries for Wisconsin governor are on ballots statewide, other items–such as sheriff races and referendums–vary by municipality. Enter your address on the MyVote Wisconsin website to see what you'll be voting for Tuesday.

Can I vote for both parties?

What we know:

Voters can choose which political party's primary to vote in, but they must stick with that party down the ballot when choosing which candidates to vote for. If you select a party preference, but your vote crosses over parties, only your chosen party's votes will count.

Do I need an ID to vote?

Local perspective:

Wisconsin law requires voters to present a photo ID for their vote to count. The Wisconsin Elections Commission website explains the options for IDs to show at the polls, which include a valid Wisconsin driver's license or state ID card.

How do I register to vote?

What you can do:

If you need to register to vote on Election Day, you will need to bring an acceptable proof of address document with you to your polling place.

Acceptable documents include a utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, lease, tax bill, or document issued to you by a unit of government. You may show a paper copy or digital version on your phone of your proof of address document.

To check if you are registered, visit the MyVote Wisconsin website.

Who is running?

Dig deeper:

Wisconsin governor’s race

Among the races, the most consequential for neighboring Minnesotans could be the one to replace Democrat Gov. Tony Evers after he announced he would not seek reelection.

Five candidates, including Rep. Francesca Hong, Sen. Kelda Roys, David Crowley (a Milwaukee County Executive) and Joel Brennan (Department of Administration secretary for the first three years of Gov. Tony Evers’ tenure). Former WEDC CEO Missy Hughes, Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez and former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes previously dropped out of contention.

One of the four Democrats competing in the primary race will then likely face Republican nominee Tom Tiffany in the general election for governor in November.

Wisconsin state treasurer

Democratic primary voters will choose between Dylan Helmenstine (a Health Care Rate Analyst in the Wisconsin Department of Health Services Medicaid division) and Yee Leng Xiong (former executive director of the Hmong American Center).

John Leiber, a Republican elected to the position in 2022, does not have a primary opponent as he seeks a second term.

Secretary of State

The first time in more than four decades that the Office of Secretary of State will not have an incumbent seeking reelection, four Republicans are running in the party’s primary to fill the position. Both the Democratic and Green parties are each fielding one candidate, meaning they will not have a primary election.

Candidates include Brayden Myer (founder of several activist groups), Nate Pollnow (a beef cattle farmer in Dodge County and former Elba Town Board chair), Jay Schroeder (a self-described "MAGA aligned candidate") and Cindy Werner (military veteran and real estate agent).

Congressional districts

Primaries are being held for the U.S. House’s 1st, 3rd, 4th, 6th and 7th districts, covering wide swaths of the state.

More information on each race and candidate can be found here.

When is the general election?

What's next:

Winners in Tuesday's primary election will head to the general election on Nov. 3.

Primary election results: How to watch on FOX 9

Big picture view:

FOX 9 will have live coverage of Minnesota and Wisconsin's primary elections.

Coverage will start at 11 a.m. on FOX 9 and online at fox9.com/live, the FOX LOCAL app and YouTube.