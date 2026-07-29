Wisconsin primary 2026: Early voting opens ahead of Aug. 11 elections

The Brief Early in-person voting for Wisconsin’s primary began on Tuesday, July 28, and ends Sunday, Aug. 9. Wisconsin’s partisan primaries are held on Tuesday, Aug. 11, with the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Voters can find polling places, sample ballots and track ballots on the MyVote Wisconsin website.



Wisconsin voters can now cast their ballots early in person ahead of the state’s August primary, which includes the race for the state's next governor.

Wisconsin primary early voting

What we know:

Early in-person voting for Wisconsin’s primary election starts Tuesday, July 28, and continues through Sunday, Aug. 9.

Each municipality sets up its own polling locations, and voters should check the MyVote Wisconsin website to find where they can vote.

Voters can enter your address on the MyVote Wisconsin website to see what’s on their ballot, find a polling place, and track a ballot’s status. The site also allows voters to confirm if their ballot request has been received, processed or sent, and to see if there are any issues with a submission.

Who's running

Dig deeper:

Among the races, the most consequential for neighboring Minnesotans could be the one to replace Democrat Tony Evers as governor after he announced he would not seek reelection.

Five candidates, including Mandela Barnes, Joel Brennan, David Crowley, Francesca Hong and Kelda Roys are all hopeful to be the next in succession within the party.

Meanwhile, on the Republican side, U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua, remains the leading candidate.

This year also features open races for Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State and Attorney General positions.

Voter ID requirements

Why you should care:

Wisconsin’s partisan primaries are scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 11, and the general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 3.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, valid IDs for voting include a driver’s license, state ID card, military ID or student ID card. There is no separate "voter ID" required, and a REAL ID is not necessary for voting.

Anyone unsure about their identification can check requirements on the Wisconsin Elections Commission website.

To obtain a valid ID, voters can start online to see which documents are needed at a DMV Customer Service Center.

Voters should make sure they have the correct identification before heading to the polls to avoid any issues.