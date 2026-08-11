Wisconsin governor primary: Democrats Crowley, Hong separated by few thousand votes
(FOX 9) - In one of the closest primary races of the evening, two Democratic Wisconsin governor candidates ran races that separated themselves from each other by only a few thousand votes.
FULL LIST: Wisconsin primary election results
Wisconsin governor Democratic primary results
What we know:
Both Republican and Democratic candidates ran in the state's primary election to be Wisconsin’s 47th governor after Gov. Tony Evers said he wouldn't seek a third term.
The backstory:
Five candidates fought for the Democratic nomination for Wisconsin governor after Gov. Tony Evers said he wouldn't seek a third term. Rep. Francesca Hong, David Crowley (a Milwaukee County Executive), Sen. Kelda Roys and Joel Brennan were the leading candidates heading into Tuesday's primary election.
The backstory:
Crowley became the county's youngest Black executive, while having a background as a community organizer and legislator.
Hong was the first Asian American elected to the Wisconsin Legislature, and has since said she backs Democratic Socialist-aligned ideologies that include universal public health benefits and increased worker protections.
By the numbers:
As of 11 p.m., with 86% of votes counted, Crowley had earned 281,881 votes — or 40.0%, while Hong had earned 279,267 votes, or 39.6%.
Find live results below.
The other side:
U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany is the GOP-endorsed candidate, and won the nomination in a landslide against political outsider Andy Manske.
The Source: Information in this story comes from The Associated Press' election results and previous FOX 9 reporting.