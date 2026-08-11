Wisconsin governor primary: Democrats Crowley, Hong separated by few thousand votes

The Brief Two Democratic candidates for Wisconsin governor separated from each other by only a few thousand votes during the state's primary. Rep. Tom Tiffany will represent the GOP in the general election in November.



In one of the closest primary races of the evening, two Democratic Wisconsin governor candidates ran races that separated themselves from each other by only a few thousand votes.

FULL LIST: Wisconsin primary election results

Wisconsin governor Democratic primary results

What we know:

Both Republican and Democratic candidates ran in the state's primary election to be Wisconsin’s 47th governor after Gov. Tony Evers said he wouldn't seek a third term.

The backstory:

Five candidates fought for the Democratic nomination for Wisconsin governor after Gov. Tony Evers said he wouldn't seek a third term. Rep. Francesca Hong, David Crowley (a Milwaukee County Executive), Sen. Kelda Roys and Joel Brennan were the leading candidates heading into Tuesday's primary election.

The backstory:

Crowley became the county's youngest Black executive, while having a background as a community organizer and legislator.

Hong was the first Asian American elected to the Wisconsin Legislature, and has since said she backs Democratic Socialist-aligned ideologies that include universal public health benefits and increased worker protections.

By the numbers:

As of 11 p.m., with 86% of votes counted, Crowley had earned 281,881 votes — or 40.0%, while Hong had earned 279,267 votes, or 39.6%.

Find live results below.

The other side:

U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany is the GOP-endorsed candidate, and won the nomination in a landslide against political outsider Andy Manske.