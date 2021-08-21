Wisconsin fugitive arrested after fleeing police, crashing car with baby inside

A 20-year-old woman was arrested after she fled police and crashed her car with her baby inside early Saturday morning in Ramsey County, Minnesota.

According to the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, at about 12:17 a.m., a deputy noticed a suspicious vehicle at a gas station on the 300 block of Little Canada Road. When the deputy approached and tried to speak with the female driver, she sped off, so the deputy pursued her.

The suspect went south on 35E and then west on Highway 36 before exiting on Hamline Avenue. She then lost control, and the car hit a retaining wall and rolled onto the passenger side.

Deputies immediately started to render aid and discovered a 9-month-old child was inside the suspect vehicle. Authorities say the child had no visible injuries.

The suspect, a 20-year-old St. Cloud woman, and her child were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

According to officials, the suspect was booked for criminal vehicular operation, drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, child endangerment, fleeing police in a motor vehicle, and an outstanding Wisconsin Department of Corrections fugitive warrant for drugs.

A deputy was treated for a minor injury and released.