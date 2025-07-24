Wisconsin driver rescued after being buried by paper bales in semi crash

article

The Brief A semi-tractor driver was airlifted with serious injuries after a crash in eastern Wisconsin. The truck's large load of paper bales slid forward in the crash, burying the driver and crushing the cab. Bystanders and first responders worked together to free the 60-year-old man.



A Wisconsin semi-tractor driver was seriously injured after a crash left him buried under large bales of paper early Wednesday morning.

Driver rescued after crash

What happened:

The semi-tractor driver was attempting to exit U.S. State Highway 151 onto South Main Street, but he was going too fast to safely make the turn onto the off-ramp. The driver continued into the ditch, causing the load of large bales of paper to slide forward and severely damage the semi’s cab.

A bystander called 911 at approximately 1:40 a.m. to report the crash, and stated they couldn’t check on the driver because of the extensive damage.

Pictured is the aftermath of a semi-tractor crash in eastern Wisconsin. Large bales of paper slid through the front of the trailer and buried the driver. (Credit: Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office) (Facebook)

First responders arrived on scene and found two bystanders attempting to help the driver, who was buried under the bales of paper. First responders, along with the good Samaritans, worked together to remove the debris in order to reach the driver.

The driver, a 60-year-old man from New Holstein, Wisconsin, was taken to a nearby hospital and later airlifted to a regional medical center due to the severity of his injuries. His current condition is unknown.

The crash remains under investigation by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.