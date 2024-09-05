Wisconsin: 26 fatal ATV crashes reported so far this year

article

The Brief The Wisconsin DNR reports there have been 26 fatalities in the state this year related to ATV and UTV crashes, with five happening in just the past two weeks. The fatal crash victims range in ages between 4 and 79 years old.



Wisconsin officials say 26 people in the state have died from ATV and UTV crashes so far in 2024.

What we know

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said the 26 people who died in ATV and UTV crashes this year ranged in age between 4 and 79 years old.

In just the past two weeks within the state, five people died in ATV and UTV crashes.

Officials add at least 18 of the victims were not wearing helmets and more than half of the UTV victims were not wearing seatbelts.

Crash statistics show that more than half of the fatal crashes happened on roadways, including on public roads closed to ATV and UTV traffic.

DNR officials say vehicle occupancy was also exceeded in several of the crashes.

Wisconsin ATV and UTV laws

The law states anyone under the age of 18 must wear a helmet while on an ATV or UTV, whether they are a driver or passenger.

All passengers in a UTV are required to wear a seatbelt.

Wisconsin state law also requires operators involved in a crash to report the incident to law enforcement and submit a written report to the DNR within 10 days.

Educating riders

DNR officials recommend operators take an online safety course. A list of approved courses can be found here.

More information on ATV and UTV in Wisconsin can be found here.