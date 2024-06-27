Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
from FRI 10:03 PM CDT until FRI 10:30 PM CDT, Mahnomen County, Norman County, Polk County
17
River Flood Warning
until THU 10:00 AM CDT, Washington County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until FRI 10:15 PM CDT, Norman County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:00 PM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:00 AM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 AM CDT, Goodhue County, Pepin County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Ramsey County, Washington County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Chippewa County, Lac Qui Parle County, Yellow Medicine County
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:00 AM CDT, Carver County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Carver County, Carver County, Cottonwood County, Cottonwood County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Jackson County, Jackson County, Le Sueur County, Murray County, Redwood County, Renville County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Winona County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Nicollet County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Nicollet County

Winona man’s ‘sextortion’ scheme targeted more than 60 young girls

By
Published  June 27, 2024 6:31pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

WINONA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Winona man has pleaded guilty to an online "sextortion" scheme that targeted more than 60 minor girls, mostly between the ages of 9 and 12 years old.

According to court documents, between April 2022 and June 2023, Valentin Silva Quintana, 30, used Snapchat and Instagram to "threaten, sexually manipulate, and exploit" victims that were from Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, New Zealand, and elsewhere. Quintana would instruct the victims to record themselves, which he then used for his "own gratification."

Quintana used fake identities and lied about his age to pose as a minor, using pictures and videos of "youthful appearing girls" to make his communications with other victims more believable.

According to court documents, Quintana would lure his victims by convincing them he was their friend or romantic partner, or offering them payments.

He would also threaten to send the first image or video to friends and family unless the girls produced more for him. He continued this sextortion, "even as his victims wept and begged him to stop," charges state.

Quintana ultimately pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography, one count of distribution of child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography.

The case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), Homeland Security, and the Winona County Sheriff’s Office.