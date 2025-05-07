2 teenagers missing from Willmar; public's help sought
WILLMAR, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding two missing teenagers from Willmar.
Willmar missing teens
What we know:
Angel Perez-Ortiz, 16, and Brianna Marie Holland, 15, were last seen together on foot leaving the 800 block of Park Avenue Northwest at about 5:12 p.m. on Monday, May 5.
Authorities are concerned for their safety and well-being, according to a Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) alert.
Perez-Ortiz has curly, dark brown hair, brown eyes and is 5-foot-7 and 170 pounds. He has piercings in his ears and nose. Police say he is Hispanic.
Holland has long straight brown/reddish hair and is 5-foot-5 and 125 pounds. She has a right nose piercing and was last seen wearing a gray tank top and black/camo shorts with a face design on the front. Police say she is Native American.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on the missing teenagers is asked to contact the Willmar Police Dispatch at 320-235-2244.
The Source: This report uses information from a Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) alert issued on May 7, 2025.