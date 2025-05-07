Expand / Collapse search

2 teenagers missing from Willmar; public's help sought

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  May 7, 2025 1:08pm CDT
Missing Persons
FOX 9
Brianna Holland (left) and Angel Perez-Ortiz (right) were reported missing. 

The Brief

    • Authorities are asking for help finding two teenagers missing from Willmar.
    • Police said they were last seen Monday, on foot, together.
    • Anyone with information on the missing teenagers is asked to call police.

WILLMAR, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding two missing teenagers from Willmar. 

Willmar missing teens

What we know:

Angel Perez-Ortiz, 16, and Brianna Marie Holland, 15, were last seen together on foot leaving the 800 block of Park Avenue Northwest at about 5:12 p.m. on Monday, May 5. 

Authorities are concerned for their safety and well-being, according to a Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) alert. 

Perez-Ortiz has curly, dark brown hair, brown eyes and is 5-foot-7 and 170 pounds. He has piercings in his ears and nose. Police say he is Hispanic. 

Holland has long straight brown/reddish hair and is 5-foot-5 and 125 pounds. She has a right nose piercing and was last seen wearing a gray tank top and black/camo shorts with a face design on the front. Police say she is Native American. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the missing teenagers is asked to contact the Willmar Police Dispatch at 320-235-2244.

The Source: This report uses information from a Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) alert issued on May 7, 2025.

Missing PersonsMinnesota