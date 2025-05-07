2 teenagers missing from Willmar; public's help sought

article

The Brief Authorities are asking for help finding two teenagers missing from Willmar. Police said they were last seen Monday, on foot, together. Anyone with information on the missing teenagers is asked to call police.



Willmar missing teens

What we know:

Angel Perez-Ortiz, 16, and Brianna Marie Holland, 15, were last seen together on foot leaving the 800 block of Park Avenue Northwest at about 5:12 p.m. on Monday, May 5.

Authorities are concerned for their safety and well-being, according to a Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) alert.

Perez-Ortiz has curly, dark brown hair, brown eyes and is 5-foot-7 and 170 pounds. He has piercings in his ears and nose. Police say he is Hispanic.

Holland has long straight brown/reddish hair and is 5-foot-5 and 125 pounds. She has a right nose piercing and was last seen wearing a gray tank top and black/camo shorts with a face design on the front. Police say she is Native American.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the missing teenagers is asked to contact the Willmar Police Dispatch at 320-235-2244.