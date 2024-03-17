Will the April 2024 solar eclipse be visible in Minnesota?

On April 8, parts of the United States will be treated to a total solar eclipse. But what will you see in Minnesota?

Unfortunately, Minnesota is not in the path of totality to see the full eclipse. In the U.S., the path arcs from Texas into the northeast. The closest it will come to Minnesota will be when it passes through southern parts of Missouri and Illinois.

A map of the total solar eclipse path and totality start times across some U.S. cities. (FOX Weather)

But, because we're not on a direct path, doesn't mean we won't see anything – as long as the skies are clear. Depending on where you are in Minnesota, with the southeast part of the state being the best, you could see between a 60% to 80% partial eclipse.

In Minneapolis, astronomy website Time and Date says the partial eclipse will begin at 12:49 p.m. on April 8 and reach its deepest point at 2:02 p.m.

The Twin Cities aren't slated to see a total eclipse again until 2099. However, last October, the metro saw another partial eclipse during the "ring of fire" solar event.