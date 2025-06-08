Man charged with arson after starting fire in woods near Eveleth, Minn.

The Brief A 59-year-old man has been charged with wildfire arson after starting large industrial tire on fire in woods near Eveleth, Minnesota. The fire was extinguished but caused extensive tree damage. The man was arrested and denied starting a fire.



A man has been charged after a fire he allegedly set turned into a small wildfire in northern Minnesota.

Court documents say that 59-year-old Daniel Dean Kruse was charged with wildfire arson.

Man charged with wildfire arson

What we know:

According to court documents, on the morning of June 3, Eveleth police officers responded to reports of large amounts of smoke coming from the Leonidas Overlook near Eveleth. Flames could be seen from Highway 101, the charges state.

When officers arrived, they found a large industrial tire, about 8 to 10 feet tall, fully engulfed in fire. The surrounding trees, shrubs and ground cover were fully engulfed.

Fire crews were able to get the fire extinguished, but it had spread about 50 feet, causing severe damage to trees and ground scalding, court documents state.

The conditions were dry at the time of the fire, and there was a near critical fire weather advisory in place.

A witness who initially reported the fire provided a photo of a man walking away from the area, court documents say.

Police encountered the man in the past, and identified him as Kruse.

Kruse was eventually located in Eveleth, and denied setting the fire, court documents stated.

What's next:

Kruse's next court appearance is on June 9 at 8:30 a.m.