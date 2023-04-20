Expand / Collapse search
Widow of slain Pope County deputy issues heartbreaking statement

By
Published 
Minnesota
FOX 9

Pope County deputy's widow releases statement

The widow of Pope County Deputy Joshua Owen released a statement on his death on Thursday.

(FOX 9) - The Pope County deputy shot and killed while responding to a domestic call last weekend is being remembered by his widow.

Deputy Josh Owen was killed in Cyrus last Saturday, on what was his 44th birthday. Since then, the Cyrus community has rallied around his widow and son.

Shannon Owen described her husband as a devoted father to their son and a selfless man who'd help anyone who asked. Lost in the line of duty, the community and his family are preparing both the public and private aspects of this weekend's funeral.

"I’ve never received this much support for anything," Shannon Owen explained in a message read by a family member.

It is deeply emotional. "This community is helping me in the moments when very simply, I don’t know what to do."

Heard in the words of a widow too heartbroken to be able to speak them herself.

RELATED: Pope County deputy killed: Josh Owen Memorial Fund information

"In the hours of darkness, you’ve wrapped your arms around my son and me, to help us get through this enormous loss," continued Shannon Owen.

Shannon Owen held a picture of Josh, her husband since 2005, and the father to their son Rylan while Josh’s cousin read what she needed to share.

"Even through the tears and all the emotions, I can still see Josh everywhere," continued Shannon Owen. "In the pictures that decorate our fridge, in the firepit he built by hand, and in the neighborhood we call home."

Josh Owen’s Pope County squad centers the memorial on the sheriff’s office front lawn. A temporary monument to the thin blue line of loss.

A sadness broadly felt for Shannon, sadness is just the start.

"Maybe more than that, I’m angry," she added. "I’m angry that this happened. I’m angry that his beautiful life was cut short, and I’m angry that my son’s father was taken from him far too soon. It wasn’t supposed to be this way."

Minnewaska High School in Glenwood will be the site of Friday’s visitation and Saturday’s service for Deputy Owen. The law enforcement funeral is a powerful public display of gratitude but very private, very acute grief.

"Losing Josh will never go away, ever… the cameras and media will pack up, and many people will go back to their daily lives," said. "But for me and Rylan, this new reality will never end. There forever will be a hole in our family that Josh’s presence and light-filled."

Visitation runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and again from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 Saturday morning, immediately before the service. Afterward, his interment will be at Glenwood Cemetery.

FOX 9 will carry coverage of the funeral live on-air, on fox9.com, and on our YouTube channel.