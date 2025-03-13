WI wildfires: 450 acres burned this year, nearly 4 times more than usual

article

The Brief Almost 170 wildfires have burned more than 450 acres in Wisconsin so far this year, more than four times the typical amount for this time. Officials warn that debris and brush burning are the leading causes of wildfires. Wildfire risks are expected to increase until "significant precipitation" comes through the area.



An increased number of wildfires in Wisconsin is prompting officials to warn the public, with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) saying the leading causes of wildfires are brush and debris burns that spread and grow.

Increased wildfire risk

By the numbers:

Officials say that so far this year, almost 170 wildfires have burned more than 450 acres, which is four times the typical amount seen.

The DNR says gusty winds are expected in parts of Wisconsin, which could lead to increased wildfire activity when combined with dry weather.

This weekend's chances of precipitation could reduce that risk, but fire officials say they believe fire danger will continue on "an upward swing" in the coming weeks until "significant precipitation" reaches the area.

Minnesota wildfires

What they're saying:

Minnesota officials say both state and federal authorities have responded to 61 wildfires that burned just over 555 acres since the start of 2025.

Wildfire activity typically increases in late March and early April as snow melts and vegetation dries out, officials say.

Preventing wildfires

What you can do:

The primary cause of wildfires in Wisconsin during this time of year is burning brush and leaf piles, as well as burning other debris, DNR officials say.

DNR protection areas require burn permits whenever the ground is not completely snow-covered. Permits are free and can be obtained online or by calling 1-888-WIS-BURN (947-2876). Anyone who gets a permit must then call or go online after 9 a.m. on the day of the planned burn to check burn restrictions and details on legal burning hours and size limitations.

Small camp fires do not need a burn permit, officials say.

Wisconsin's updated fire situation map can be found here.

Other fire causes:

DNR officials are reminding Wisconsin residents that sparks from electrical equipment, campfires and hot ashes from fireplaces are also fire risks, as smoldering embers can stay hot days later.

Ashes from any fire source should be emptied into a metal container with a tight-fitting lid, or dumped onto bare soil. Water should then be poured onto the ashes and stirred into the pile until embers are cold.