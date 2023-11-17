White Bear Lake siblings grapples with sudden loss of both parents ahead of the holidays

As the holiday season approaches, a White Bear Lake family is dealing with the unimaginable loss of both parents.

In August, Colleen Natterstad passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack at the age of 61. Ahead of Thanksgiving, Tess Natterstad, her two brothers, and their dad, Mike, were all trying to figure out what things would look like this year without their mom when the unimaginable happened.

Less than three months after losing their mother, their father, Mike, died an unexpected death in early November.

The loss has hit the siblings hard, who are now left to sort out the legal and financial aspects of their parent's estate while grieving an unthinkable loss.

"Losing one parent...you kind of adjust to what your future looks like with just that other parent, and you hold onto that really tight," said Natterstad about the loss of her mom. "Losing someone that was the heart and soul of the family was really hard."

A celebration of life for Mike is planned for Monday.

A GoFundMe has been established for the Natterstad family.



