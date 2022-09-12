Where are Vikings fans' expectations at after big win over Packers?

Over the years some Vikings fans have learned to have tempered expectations for the purple and gold. But Sunday’s 23 to 7 win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers has some now rethinking their usual hesitancy.

"One game in, I’m pretty happy with the outcome. I mean that’s a huge game with the Green Bay Packers so I’m very excited to see where the season is going to take us," fan Erik Tiller told FOX 9 on Monday.

Former Vikings linebacker Ben Leber knows all too well how intense it is to face off against now four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers. On Sunday, he took the border battle in from the sidelines and walked away impressed with the performance he saw from his former team.

"They looked so clean and efficient," Leber said. He points to new coaching that’s taking more shots down the field with the ball and being more aggressive with clock management; and he’s already got a bold prediction for the end of the year.

"If this defense is much better than last year, then I think it’s playoff or bust for this team," Leber said. "I think this is a playoff-bound team, they have the talent all they need is the defense to be average."

Still, Leber admits there could be some challenges along the way, "Going forward it is going to be a challenge to see how these guys handle success all of a sudden," Leber finished. "Right now a lot of people are patting them on the back."

