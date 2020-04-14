When to expect your $1,200 stimulus check and how to make sure you get it

Minnesotans are checking their bank accounts looking for the first batch of stimulus checks from the federal government.

The money is expected to be issued sometime this week for folks who filed their 2018 or 2019 tax returns and gave their direct deposit information to the IRS. If not, you can go onto the IRS website and fill out the information and receive a check, but it’ll take a little longer.

“I don’t know when I’ll get my check,” said Sheila Regan, a freelance journalist and writer in the Twin Cities. “I’ve been checking multiple times today looking at my bank account. I have got direct deposits in the past, so I’m pretty sure they have my information.”

Regan mainly covers the arts, which is nearly impossible to do right now during the stay-at-home order. She is looking forward to receiving the $1,200 stimulus check whenever it shows up. Paying rent and bills are her top priorities, but then she’d like to help out local businesses.

“I’m going to donate some of it,” she said. “I’m going to help out some of the restaurants that I don’t want to see go out of business. I want to buy some books at Magers and Quinn. Just local businesses that are important to me and that I want to survive.”

Most people that spoke to FOX 9 are planning on putting those federal dollars to essentials like rent, bills and groceries.

If you’re looking for other ways to save money, financial experts recommend calling all of your providers like cell phone companies and cable companies to negotiate better rates.

The nation’s biggest auto insurance companies are also giving people a big break on premiums because traffic is down so much.

On average, Minnesotans with auto insurance through State Farm will se a 25 percent policy credit covering the dates between March 20 and May 31.

“People are driving fewer miles and, as a result, they are having far fewer claims and given that as a mutual company, we are going to give money back to our valued policy holders to the tune of $2 billion in the United States,” said John Curlee, of State Farm Insurance.

The IRS announced they are launching a new tracker tool on April 17 so people can see the status of their stimulus payment.