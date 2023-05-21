What to expect when recreational marijuana is legalized in Minnesota

A bill making Minnesota the 23rd state to legalize recreational marijuana is on its way to the Governor's desk after passing the Senate in a party-line vote. The state has already set up an Office of Cannabis Management in preparation.

So, what can we expect from the new law? Here are some answers to commonly asked questions regarding the new bill making recreational cannabis legal.

When will it become legal?

Once Governor Tim Walz signs it into law - marijuana will become legal starting on Aug. 1. But just because it's legal then does not mean it will be for sale in Minnesota. It's going to take time (at least a year) for the state to set up the infrastructure to support the cannabis industry and license dispensaries. Republicans opposed to the bill claim that it will make the black market for the drug boom in the meantime.

When it is for sale, cannabis will be subject to a 10% tax. You can start growing up to eight marijuana (only four can be flowering) plants at home beginning on Aug. 1.

How much can you buy and have?

Minnesotans 21 and older can buy up to 2 ounces of cannabis flower, 3 grams of concentrate, or 800 milligrams of edibles. They can also have that amount on their person in public.

Where can you use it?

The short answer is, at home. The legislation bars people from using it in public, while driving, while on public transportation, or near a childcare or daycare facility.

Can an employer fire a worker for using marijuana?

This part is a little tricky. The legislation bans employees from discriminating against or firing a person who has had a positive drug test, but jobs in places like the federal government and education are exempt.

Companies can ban workers from using or having marijuana at work during business hours or when operating a company vehicle or machine.

What else does the bill do?

It will automatically expunge misdemeanor marijuana crimes from criminal records. The legislation will also allow those convicted of marijuana crimes in the past to go to the front of the line when it comes to obtaining a license to sell marijuana.

"To the folks who received those convictions...family members that were convicted of using or selling cannabis, you deserve to be at the top of the line for the licenses. Others don't get to just skip ahead when you're the ones who lost jobs and you lost housing," said Sen. Clare Oumou Verbeten, DFL-St. Paul.

