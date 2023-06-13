What to do in Minnesota: 7 things to do this weekend (June 16-18)

article

Summer events continue to pop up in the Twin Cities, offering live music, food, and fireworks.

Washington County Fair, Stillwater

June 17

$5 per person

Over 40 food trucks will fill the Washington County Fairgrounds this weekend. The event also offers live music, kids' activities, and a wine and beer tent. Leashed pets are allowed.

Fire and Nice Alehouse, Minneapolis

June 17

Free admission

This parking lot pop up party features drag, music, and Minnesota crafts. Try free brewery samples, order a $5 slice of pizza, and test out specialty rainbow themed flights for $20.

West River Parkway

June 17

Free admission

More than 200 artists and culinary artists will participate in this weekend event. Three specialty markets make up this community event: the Culinary Market, the Vintage Market, and the Black Market. Two live music stages are also located on the festival grounds.

Multiple locations hosted by Forgotten Star Brewing Company

June 17

$40 registration cost

Think of this event as a bike race mixed with a scavenger hunt! The ride starts at noon and riders can choose to start at any participating brewery and can create their own itinerary for the day. Cap off your ride with a free beverage and a block party outside Forgotten Star Brewing Company.

Juneteenth Celebration

Papa Legba's, St. Paul

June 17

Free admission

Head to Papa Legba's for a Juneteenth celebration that features a barbecue truck in the parking lot, music, trivia, and giveaways.

Various locations, Buffalo

June 12 through June 18

Free admission

While this event lasts throughout the week, it culminates in fireworks on Friday night and the Grand Parade on Saturday at 6 p.m. Full list of events here.

Kingston Park, Cottage Grove

June 15 through June 18

Free admission

The Cottage Grove Strawberry Fest is a four-day, family focused event that includes fireworks, a bean bag tournament, a car show, a carnival, and more! Full list of events here.