What to do in Minnesota: 7 things to do this weekend (June 16-18)
(FOX 9) - Summer events continue to pop up in the Twin Cities, offering live music, food, and fireworks.
Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com.
Food Truck Extravaganza 2023
- Washington County Fair, Stillwater
- June 17
- $5 per person
Over 40 food trucks will fill the Washington County Fairgrounds this weekend. The event also offers live music, kids' activities, and a wine and beer tent. Leashed pets are allowed.
Fire & Nice Pride Fest 2023
- Fire and Nice Alehouse, Minneapolis
- June 17
- Free admission
This parking lot pop up party features drag, music, and Minnesota crafts. Try free brewery samples, order a $5 slice of pizza, and test out specialty rainbow themed flights for $20.
Stone Arch Bridge Festival
- West River Parkway
- June 17
- Free admission
More than 200 artists and culinary artists will participate in this weekend event. Three specialty markets make up this community event: the Culinary Market, the Vintage Market, and the Black Market. Two live music stages are also located on the festival grounds.
Twin Cities Brewvet
- Multiple locations hosted by Forgotten Star Brewing Company
- June 17
- $40 registration cost
Think of this event as a bike race mixed with a scavenger hunt! The ride starts at noon and riders can choose to start at any participating brewery and can create their own itinerary for the day. Cap off your ride with a free beverage and a block party outside Forgotten Star Brewing Company.
Juneteenth Celebration
- Papa Legba's, St. Paul
- June 17
- Free admission
Head to Papa Legba's for a Juneteenth celebration that features a barbecue truck in the parking lot, music, trivia, and giveaways.
Buffalo Days
- Various locations, Buffalo
- June 12 through June 18
- Free admission
While this event lasts throughout the week, it culminates in fireworks on Friday night and the Grand Parade on Saturday at 6 p.m. Full list of events here.
Cottage Grove Strawberry Fest
- Kingston Park, Cottage Grove
- June 15 through June 18
- Free admission
The Cottage Grove Strawberry Fest is a four-day, family focused event that includes fireworks, a bean bag tournament, a car show, a carnival, and more! Full list of events here.