What to do in Minnesota: 9 things happening this weekend (Aug. 12-14)

From antique cars to monster trucks, there is plenty to see in Minnesota this weekend!

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com.

Irish Fair of Minnesota:

Harriet Island Park, St. Paul

Aug. 12-14

One-day tickets $20

Get your Guinness or your afternoon tea at this three-day fair! The Irish Fair of Minnesota strives to provide expression for all things Irish and links the past, present, and future of Irish culture in Minnesota.

This year's fair features a fantastic lineup of international, national, and local music. Other activities include dance, storytelling, sports, children's activities, and cultural exhibits. In addition, this year's fair has new offerings, including comedy, trivia, and games. Along with the in-person events, there will be a unique virtual component to this year's fair.

Historic Cave Tour:

Wabasha Street Caves , St. Paul

Aug. 13, 20, and 27

Tickets: $10 cash, $11 card

Tour these famous and potentially haunted caves throughout the summer. Guides will point out bullet holes along the inside of the only remaining restored Gangster Era site. The tour last one hour and covers the history of the caves, including their time as a mushroom farm, a restaurant, and a casino.

Other activities at the caves include swing dancing on Thursday nights. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. for swing dancing lessons. Nostalgic big band music rings out throughout the caves live every Thursday. Join in the dance or simply enjoy the tunes at this classic local event! Admission is $10.

Land O’Lakes Legends Classic:

Mystic Lake, Prior Lake

August 12-August 13

Tickets: $25 per day

Legends of the LPGA is the official senior tour of the LPGA providing competitive opportunities professionals and eligible amateurs, age 45 and over. Tournament tee times begin at 9:00 am both Saturday and Sunday. This event is fan-friendly and provides lots of opportunities for autographs, limited roping, and photo ops after the rounds.

Monster Jam Thunder Alley:

Valley Fair, Shakopee

August 12-September 5

Free with park admission

(Monster Jam® / FOX 9)

Head to Valley Fair to experience the trucks that compete in Monster Jam and take a stroll through Thunder Alley. An interactive garage allows visitors the opportunity to see how these massive trucks and their 1,500-horsepower engines operate! A play area with authentic Monster Jam die-cast replicas is also available for younger visitors.

Upgrade your experience to VIP and strap in for an unforgettable ride in a real Monster Jam truck! Reserve a ride time with VIP tickets. Riders must be 36 inches to ride, and all guests under 54 inches must be accompanied by a supervising companion age 14 or over. A standby line for this experience is also available free of charge with limited availability.

Free events in the Twin Cities area

Bloomington Pride:

Bloomington Civic Plaza, Bloomington

Aug. 13 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Free admission

This celebration will be a family-friendly event featuring local vendors selling art, food trucks, live entertainment, and more! Activities include face painting, a photo wall, lawn games, stilt walkers, drag story time, and crafts. A Rainbow Game Show with prizes valued at $2,500 donated by Mall of America will also take place at the festival. You can also visit FOX 9 and Minnesota Nice Cream for free ice cream from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the ice cream truck!

Expanded accessible parking is available on the west side of Bloomington Civic Plaza. Enter the event through the northwest side of Civic Plaza and out to the east lawn.

Open Streets East Lake:

2nd Ave. S to 22nd Ave. S, Minneapolis

Aug. 13 from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Free

Open Streets is a free, family-friendly event that temporarily closes major roads to traffic, allowing for the community to walk and bike through the area. At each Open Streets Minneapolis event, local businesses, artists, and community groups transform their streets to showcase the diversity, creativity, and culture of the city. Enjoy a ride to the event thanks to Metro Transit. Download your free pass and show the pass to the driver.

Antique Car Run:

New London to New Brighton

Aug. 10-Aug. 14

Free admission

The New London to New Brighton Antique Car Run is a 120-mile tour of the Minnesota countryside with several stops in small towns around the greater Metro area. Vehicles made before 1908 are eligible, and 2-cylinder vehicles up through 1915 are also allowed to participate.

A 36-mile practice run occurs on Friday, August 12. The full 120-mile run takes place on Saturday, with a vintage car show concluding the festivities on Sunday in New Brighton.

Summer Sessions featuring Trailer Trash:

Keg & Case Market, St. Paul

Aug. 13 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Free

Summer Sessions at Keg & Case Market is a free local music series in June, July, and August every Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening. The series features local music in a wide variety of genres. This Saturday features the local band, Trailer Trash. The band is known for their country sound and eclectic set list that spans decades and appeals to audiences of all ages.

Free Weekly Yoga:

Union Depot, St. Paul

Aug. 13 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Free

All classes are taught by instructors from Studio 9-to-5. Classes are held outside on the North Plaza, weather permitting, or in the Waiting Room, unless otherwise noted. Bring a yoga mat, water and towel if needed. Register for the class here.