What Thanksgiving foods your pet can, can't eat

Minnesota health officials are recommending people celebrate Thanksgiving at home with their immediate households this year, but that doesn’t mean people won’t still be cooking up some traditional Thanksgiving foods this Thursday.

The Animal Humane Society shared a handful of tips on which Thanksgiving foods are safe for pets and which are not so you and your pet can have a delicious and stress-free holiday.

As far as turkey goes, AHS says a bite or two of turkey is safe for pets, but avoid the skin and spices. The high fat content inturkey skin can cause pancreatitis and spices can wreak havoc on canine and feline stomach.

AHS also says you should never give your pet cooked turkey bones. Cooked bones are dangerous and can lead to choking and cause obstructions in the gastrointestinal tract.

Other Thanksgiving foods to avoid

Desserts: chocolate is poisonous for both cats and dogs. Also, look out for xylitol, an artificial sweetener commonly found in ingredient lists

Garlic, onions, and chives: irritates stomachs in small amounts, toxic in large amounts

Grapes and raisins: can cause kidney damage

Nuts: can cause vomiting, diarrhea, and pancreatitis

Salty snacks: causes excessive thirst and sodium poisoning

Foods that are safe for your pet

