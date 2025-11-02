What Minnesotans should expect on Election Day, races to watch

The Brief Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 4. Polls in Minnesota will close at 8 p.m. Analysts are watching mayoral races closely.



Election Day is coming up on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Experts say there is a lot at stake in the Minneapolis and St. Paul mayoral races. They are also watching special elections for state senate vacancies closely.

Contests to watch

Big picture view:

Some people might be wondering if the federal government shutdown will have any impact on Tuesday’s election in Minnesota.

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon said there should be very minimal impacts.

"This is not a federal election year. There are no U.S. House or U.S. Senator or presidential contests. So, they really are locally crafted, locally run elections by your cities and counties. So, I think it’s a blessing that we’ll mostly be shielded from those impacts," said Simon.

"It’s really these local issues that are tending to dominate the discussion, and not so much the shutdown. When it comes to these mayoral races, city council races, so for now, at least, we seem to be shielded from the brunt of that. We have a very bottom-up system, not a top-down system in Minnesota for elections. It’s intentionally decentralized. It’s spread out across thousands of places across the state who do this. It’s your friends and neighbors who are counting the ballots. That goes in the even years as well. That’s a system that’s served us well. It’s locally controlled."

Local perspective:

Political analyst Blois Olson said the Minneapolis mayoral contest is gaining national attention. It is a crowded field with a total of 15 candidates on the ballot.

"Omar Fateh, a senator, a democratic socialist, similar to New York, where you have a democratic socialist. Incumbent Mayor Jacob Frey is trying to win a third term, which is always tough. Yesterday, Governor Walz did rally for Mayor Frey. Today, Ilhan Omar will do a rally for Senator Fateh," said Olson.

"It’s ranked-choice voting, too, which adds a curveball. I think it’s going to be tough to beat Mayor Frey in ranked choice if you are Omar Fateh. That doesn’t mean another candidate like a Jazz Hampton or DeWayne Davis couldn’t come through on the second or third vote count."

Experts are also watching the St. Paul mayoral race closely, which has five candidates, including incumbent Mayor Melvin Carter.

"Kaohly Her, the state Rep. got in late to the race, but Mayor Carter’s got a lot of challenges in St. Paul, including downtown. There’s a lot of people who just don’t think he’s got the right vision or the right energy. Not that he’s been a bad mayor, but he wants some sort of new idea," said Olson.

Minneapolis and St. Paul use ranked-choice voting for local offices. Voters can choose multiple candidates and rank them in order of preference. In Minneapolis, voters can select up to three options. In St. Paul, voters can rank up to six candidates.

Senate seat vacancies

Olson said he is also watching the margins in the pair of special elections for state senate seats.

"The Bruce Anderson seat out in Buffalo, Delano area, that should go to Republicans, but is the moderate Democrat going to pick up more percentage. It’s also a special election, so you have got to watch that. In Woodbury, margin is another thing we’re watching. Do Republicans make ground on the Nicole Mitchell numbers. Both those seats should stay there, which would keep the Senate 34-33," said Olson.

What you can do:

To check if there are any contests where you live and for what the rules are, go to MNvotes.gov and type your address.

Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 4. Polls in Minnesota will close at 8 p.m.