'What a powerhouse': Former primary opponents applaud Klobuchar after presidential bid ends

article

Sen. Amy Klobuchar ended her presidential campaign Monday and her former primary opponents and even her foremost impersonator praised the once candidate on her way out of the race.

As Klobuchar’s campaign began unpacking the bus and closing up shop Sunday, her former democratic primary opponents called the Senator a “powerhouse,” referred to her campaign as “impressive,” “hard-fought,” “strong,” and “issues-oriented,” and applauded her “toughness” during the last year.

Both moderate and progressive candidates weighed in on Klobuchar’s candidacy and her announcement that she would no longer seek the nomination.

Advertisement

It wasn't just her primary opponents who voiced support for the Minnesota Senator, either. The woman who played Klobuchar on Saturday Night Live, Rachel Dratch, also expressed her support.