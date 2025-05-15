Western Wisconsin tornadoes tear across fields in New Richmond, Hammond

The Brief Tornadoes touched down in Minnesota and Wisconsin on Thursday, with the bulk of them concentrated in St. Croix County. Videos and images show twisters forming in the sky over the New Richmond and Hammond areas. Debris was also left behind from the tornado aftermath.



New Richmond and Hammond saw the bulk of the twisters that touched down in western Wisconsin on Thursday, leaving behind destruction and debris.

Hail and heavy rain also hit the area hard before the storms dispersed.

Storms and tornadoes in New Richmond

Local perspective:

Video from New Richmond homeowner Joseph Robert shows heavy rain pouring onto the neighborhood.

Another video shows a fully-formed tornado making its way across a field near New Richmond.

Storms damage in Hammond

Dig deeper:

Images from Cameron McHenry in Hammond show debris and other destruction after twisters struck the area.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Storm damage in Hammond, Wisconsin. From: Supplied

Hail across the region

Sizable hail:

Photos submitted by Marla Schneider show large hail that fell in Apple Valley.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Hail in Apple Valley. From: Supplied

Another photo from Joseph Robert shows smaller hail that fell in New Richmond.

Hail that fell in New Richmond amid severe weather on Thursday. (Supplied)

May 15 severe weather photos