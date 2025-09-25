Westbound I-94 closed between southbound I-35E and John Ireland Blvd. this weekend

The Brief A section of Interstate 94 will be closed between Interstate 35E and John Ireland Boulevard this weekend. The downtown St. Paul closure will start at 10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 26, before the section reopens on Monday, Sept. 29. State officials say the scheduled closure is part of a larger project to repair nine bridges over Interstate 94 and Interstate 35E in St. Paul.



Drivers in downtown St. Paul may have to adjust their travel routes as part of Interstate 94 (I-94) will close between Interstate 35E (I-35E) and John Ireland Boulevard this weekend.

I-94 closure

Big picture view:

MnDOT officials say traffic on westbound I-94 will be diverted from northbound I-35E, to westbound Highway 36 and then to southbound Highway 280.

Southbound traffic on I-35E will be directed from eastbound on I-94 to southbound Highway 52 to I-494.

MnDOT says that closure is part of a larger project to repair nine bridges over Interstate 94 and Interstate 35E in St. Paul.

The section of I-94 will be closed at 10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 26, before reopening on Monday, Sept. 29, according to MnDOT plans.

More information on the project can be found here.