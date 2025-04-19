West St. Paul shelter-in-place sent out 'wider than intended' after shots fired

article

The Brief West St. Paul police said Dakota County 911 sent out a shelter-in-place alert in response to shots fired into a vehicle. Officials say the alert "may have gone wider than intended" and is no longer active. A SWAT team cleared a home, but did not locate any suspects. No injuries were reported.



Law enforcement issued a shelter-in-place request to phones in the West St. Paul area after shots were fired into a vehicle.

West St. Paul police say the notification from Dakota County 911 "may have gone wider than intended," and apologized for any inconvenience.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests were made.

West St. Paul shelter-in-place

Big picture view:

Police responded to a shots-fired call in the 100 block of Arion Street East around 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Investigators determined "a dispute" led to gunfire striking an occupied vehicle.

After the shot or shots were fired, the suspect or suspects ran into a house on the block, according to the West St. Paul Police Department.

A SWAT team then cleared the house but didn't find the suspect or suspects. Police add no injuries were reported, and it is believed the intended victim was targeted.

Law enforcement say the incident is still being investigated.