Kayla McBride sets WNBA record with 10 threes, Lynx beat Wings 103-90

The Brief Kayla McBride made WNBA history Sunday as the Minnesota Lynx beat the Dallas Wings 103-90 at Target Center. McBride set a WNBA single-game record with 10 made 3-pointers. She finished with a career-high 43 points. The Lynx have the WNBA's best record at 27-7.



Kayla McBride made WNBA history on Sunday as the Minnesota Lynx beat the Dallas Wings and Paige Bueckers 103-90 at Target Center.

Kayla McBride’s historic game

The backstory:

McBride finished with a career-high 43 points and made WNBA history in the process. McBride made 10 3-pointers, setting a new single-game record. She shot 16-of-21 from the field.

Olivia Miles added 20 points and 13 assists, and Napheesa Collier had 17 points, eight rebounds, three assists and four steals.

McBride's performance comes on the second half of a back-to-back, and it was the Lynx's third game in four days.

"She’s just a pro’s pro. When you show up the next day, good win yesterday, Thursday quick turnaround. Mac knows you can’t make excuses, you’ve got to show up for your team. She’s an All-WNBA player, it’s disgraceful she was not an All-Star. All-WNBA player who chased Paige around while dropping 43," Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said after the game.

"Once I saw the first few couple go down, the one in transition I think was the one where Liv tipped the ball out. Now I’m just in the zone, but yesterday I just hung out with my girlfriend, we watched TV, not much, went to sleep. I have a very strong support system that keeps my nervous system low-key after games," McBride said. "Just trying to win, just hooping and trying to get a dub. When it’s going down, there’s no better feeling like it."

Lynx remain WNBA’s top team

Why you should care:

The Lynx have won two straight since an 89-82 loss to the L.A. Sparks, where Cheryl Reeve went off about the defense postgame after the loss. They gave up 46 points in the paint, and she told reporters after, "We don’t play any f***ing defense."

The Lynx improved 27-7 on the season, and are the league’s best team by 3.5 games.

What's next:

The Lynx are at the Portland Fire Wednesday night.