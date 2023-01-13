Wendy's is offering free fries for 'Fry-day the 13th'

article

Wendy's said it wants to reinvent Friday the 13th by turning fans' luck around with free French fries and other food deals.

The fast-food chain is offering free fries of any size with a purchase made on the Wendy’s mobile app between Jan. 13 and Jan. 19.

It also announced other deals happening later in the month at Wendy’s locations nationwide:

A free order of six-piece chicken nuggets with any medium or large fry purchased between Jan. 20 and Jan. 22.

A free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger with any medium or large fry purchases between Jan. 23 and Jan. 29.

A buy-one-get-one medium or large fry order for purchases between Jan. 30 and Feb. 6.

Customers must download and use Wendy’s mobile app to take advantage of the offers.

RELATED: Goodbye, Sierra Mist. Hello, Starry: Pepsi launches new lemon lime soda

Meanwhile, other restaurant giants have made headlines for marketing tactics to lure customers into their restaurants and utilize digital ordering.

Competitor Burger King is also giving out free fries every week through June. The burger chain recently extended its Frequent Fry’er promotion, a deal for its Royal Perks members when they make any purchase on the Burger King app or BK.com.

For those looking to win free food, Chipotle launched a new customer rewards park called "Freepotle," and to celebrate, it’s giving 3,100 fans the chance to win free food for a year at all U.S. restaurants.

RELATED: Reservations required: White Castle brings back 'fine dining' for Valentine's Day

This story was reported from Cincinnati.