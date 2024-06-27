Expand / Collapse search
Wells Fargo destroyed in 2020 riots becoming affordable housing

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  June 27, 2024 4:15pm CDT
Minneapolis
FOX 9

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The spot that housed a Wells Fargo branch in Minneapolis that was burned down during the 2020 riots is becoming an affordable housing complex.

Wells Fargo broke ground Thursday on the new development called "Opportunity Crossing" at the corner of Lake Street and Nicolle Avenue.

Rioters targeted the Wells Fargo at that location as a crowd gathered outside the nearby Minneapolis Police 5th Precinct in the days following George Floyd's killing.

The new building will still house a Wells Fargo branch but will include affordable housing units on the upper levels. Surrounding business space will also be available for business owners of color. In total, the building will have 110 units.

A ceremony celebrating the groundbreaking was held on Thursday including Mayor Frey, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, and Wells Fargo officials.

Wells Fargo location burns not far from Minneapolis police's Fifth Precinct

A fire has been started not far from the Fifth Precinct in Minneapolis as rioters have descended on the area