Weekend highway closures combined with major Twin Cities events to make for traffic headaches

A mix of big events in the Twin Cities metro area with major highway closures could make for some traffic headaches this weekend.

This weekend, eastbound I-94 between Highway 280 and Marion Street will be closed, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Crews will be resurfacing the roads. The closure starts at 10 p.m. Friday and lasts until 5 a.m. Monday.

The closure coincides with a long list of professional sports games, concerts and more.

In Minneapolis, the Twins have a homestand against the Cleveland Indians at Target Field. Sunday will also mark the Minnesota Vikings' season opener will be at U.S. Bank Stadium.

In St. Paul, the Minnesota United play at Allianz Field Saturday night. Xcel Energy Center will have two major concerts with The Who playing Friday night and Thomas Rhett on Saturday. St. Paul will be hosting the RedBull Flugtag on Saturday at Harriet Island.

Eastbound traffic on I-94 will be detoured to Highway 280 to Highway 36 to I-35E. Westbound I-94 will remain open.

Another major closure will be I-494 in both directions between I-35E and Highway 5.

For a full list of weekend closures, click here.