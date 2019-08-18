Wedding crasher pretends to be a guest, steals the gifts

article

Police in Texas are looking for a serial wedding crasher who goes to ceremonies, then steals the bride's and groom's gifts.

Comal County Crime Stoppers wrote on Facebook that the woman has been spotted at wedding events in Comal County and surrounding areas. She pretends to be a guest, then steals the figts.

"Let’s not let her ruin anyone else’s special day and bring this crasher to justice," the group wrote on Facebook.

They are offering a cash reward of up to $4,000 for her capture. If you have information, go to comalcrimestoppers.org.

This story was reported from Chicago.