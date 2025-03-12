Wayzata knocks off Hopkins to earn 5th straight trip to state

The Brief Wayzata knocked off Hopkins 76-72 Tuesday night in the Section 6AAAA title game to earn its fifth straight trip to the Boys State Basketball Tournament. Christian Wiggins had 31 points as the Trojans held off a late rally from the Royals. There will be 31 more State Tournament bids handed out by Saturday across four classes.



It was a packed house at Hopkins High School Tuesday night as the Royals hosted rival Wayzata in boys basketball for the Section 6AAAA title game.

Tensions were high entering the game for both teams after Hopkins beat Wayzata a few weeks ago. Neither team shook hands after that game, with coaches from both teams getting in each other's faces and Hopkins' students following Wayzata players back to their locker room.

The end result was Wayzata coach Bryan Schnettler getting a one-game suspension, while there was no discipline for Hopkins.

Tuesday night, the Trojans got the last laugh.

Wayzata 76, Hopkins 72

How it Happened:

Christian Wiggins led the Wayzata with 31 points as Wayzata beat Hopkins 76-72 to earn its fifth straight trip to the Class 4A Boys State Tournament. Wiggins hit a go-ahead 3-pointer late in regulation, then gave the crowd the "hush" signal.

Hopkins entered the game as the No. 2-ranked team in Class 4A. Wayzata was No. 8.

More bids coming

March Madness:

Between now and Saturday, 31 more state tournament berths will be solidified to set next week’s event, which will end with four state champions.