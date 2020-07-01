Watonwan County holds free COVID-19 testing at Madelia High School on July 1

article

Following a sharp increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Watonwan County, free testing is being held in Madelia, Minnesota.

On July 1, from noon to 7 p.m., anyone - symptomatic or not - can get tested for the coronavirus at Madelia High School. Those who live in Watonwan County and nearby counties are eligible to be tested, but those who live farther away are asked to get testing at their local clinics.

People are encouraged to pre-register for an appointment.

According to Watonwan County Public Health, on June 16, the county had just under 100 confirmed cases to date. As of July 1, that total has reached 206 confirmed cases. There are currently 49 active cases with 5 currently hospitalized.

“COVID-19 can spread easily in communities, and sometimes people can spread the infection when they don’t even know they are infected,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm in a press release. “No one wants to pass this illness to their friends or family. Getting tested provides vital information and peace of mind on an individual level, and on a community level it helps us protect those providing essential services and slow the spread of the disease.”

So far, there have not been any COVID-19 deaths in Watonwan County, according to state health data.

