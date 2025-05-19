Waterville homeowners still in limbo 1 year after historic flooding

The Brief Following historic flooding in Waterville in June 2024, homeowners are still waiting on disaster assistance. FEMA only offers disaster relief for primary homes, but other options are available for cabin owners. City of Waterville still accepting applications to their flood recovery grant program.



It's been nearly a year since historic flooding hit parts of Waterville, Minn. hard, and some people are still in limbo as their homes sit empty.

Historic Flooding

What they're saying:

Wood, concrete and black mold are all that's left of Jennie Johnson's dream cabin on the shores of Lake Tetonka in Waterville.

Johnson, along with many others, still don't know what the future will look like.

FEMA only offers disaster relief for damage to people's primary homes, so the Johnson's claim was denied. But after a disaster event, local officials may request money from the state to buy flooded properties, or to help with the cost of raising homes through FEMA's hazard mitigation grant program. FEMA would cover 75% of the cost if the project is approved.

"The state typically picks up the other 25%, but we have been told the state doesn't have any funds right now, and they don't predict that the state will have (the) funds," said Johnson.

Lengthy application process

What's next:

The application and approval process is a lengthy one, and the Johnson's are still waiting for a final answer. Johnson owned the cabin for just seven weeks before the flood, and she has no idea if her family will ever be able to make memories here again.

In the meantime, they are paying the mortgage, and covering water and sewer bills for a home that's been gutted for months.

"I just hope it gets torn down. I think that's the best solution. It's a permanent solution. No one will ever have to go through this again," said Johnson.

The city of Waterville is still accepting applications for flood recovery and building material grants. That only covers $500 per residence.