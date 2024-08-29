Waterspout tornado caught on video forming over Bde Maka Ska
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A waterspout tornado was captured on video forming over Bde Maka Ska early on Thursday evening in Mineapolis.
What we know
The video shows wind gusts moving in a circular motion.
FOX 9 meteorologist Ian Leonard viewed the video and confirmed a waterspout tornado was forming.
This was one of many severe weather events happening across the Twin Cities metro area on Thursday.
A tornado was also observed north of North Branch, or 8 miles east of Cambridge, moving northeast at 45 mph early Thursday evening.