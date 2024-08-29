Expand / Collapse search

Waterspout tornado caught on video forming over Bde Maka Ska

By
Published  August 29, 2024 5:58pm CDT
Severe Weather
FOX 9

WATCH: Waterspout tornado on Bde Maka Ska

A waterspout tornado, which is a tornado that forms over a body of water or moves from land to water, was caught on video forming over Bde Maka Ska on Thursday.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A waterspout tornado was captured on video forming over Bde Maka Ska early on Thursday evening in Mineapolis.

What we know

The video shows wind gusts moving in a circular motion. 

FOX 9 meteorologist Ian Leonard viewed the video and confirmed a waterspout tornado was forming. 

This was one of many severe weather events happening across the Twin Cities metro area on Thursday. 

A tornado was also observed north of North Branch, or 8 miles east of Cambridge, moving northeast at 45 mph early Thursday evening. 

MN weather: Tornado warning issued

A tornado warning was issued for near Mille Lacs until 4 p.m. on Thursday. Here's Ian Leonard's update.