Waterspout tornado caught on video forming over Bde Maka Ska

The Brief Viewer submitted video shows a waterspout tornado forming over Bde Maka Ska on Thursday. A waterspout tornado is a tornado that forms over water or moves from land to water. Tornadoes, storms and power outages were reported all across Minnesota early Thursday evening.



What we know

The video shows wind gusts moving in a circular motion.

FOX 9 meteorologist Ian Leonard viewed the video and confirmed a waterspout tornado was forming.

This was one of many severe weather events happening across the Twin Cities metro area on Thursday.

A tornado was also observed north of North Branch, or 8 miles east of Cambridge, moving northeast at 45 mph early Thursday evening.