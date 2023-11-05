Watch: Mom scoops baby moments before Storm Ciarán’s 100-mph winds shatter bedroom window

Parents know to trust their instincts and that served a U.K. mother well when she knew the wind outside her window from Storm Ciarán began to sound serious.

Last week, Jessica O'Reilly was in bed and her baby in a bassinet beside her when she awoke to the howling wind from Storm Ciarán outside her home in St. Clement on Jersey's Channel Islands.

Storm Ciarán is responsible for widespread destruction across Europe , including 14 deaths. The bomb cyclone pounded the U.K., France, Spain and Italy with hurricane -force winds over 100 mph, including a 100 mph gust in Jersey.

WHAT IS A BOMB CYCLONE?

"I could just hear something coming closer. This really loud wind and, It just didn't sound right. And it kind of came closer and closer and closer," O'Reilly told FOX Weather. "I just knew I had to get my baby out of there. And that's when all the glass just came smashing in. And it was pretty scary."

Video from her baby monitor shows the moment O'Reilly quickly scooped up her little one out of harm's way just moments before the window shattered.

SCREAMING JET STREAM OVER NORTHEAST FUELS BOMB CYCLONE CIARÁN

She said they hid in the hallway until the police came and helped them out of the house.

"I just cradled her in my arms and the police took us to safety," O'Reilly said.

Both mother and baby were uninjured.

The island community suffered damages from Ciarán they are still cleaning up. O'Reilly said the St. Clement community has come together to help their neighbors.

"Every house has their windows smashed and all the roof tiles have come off," she said. "It's going to take a good long time to get everything back to normal. But they are able to come together and help each other out. And it's been great."

