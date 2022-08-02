Watch: Escaped cows visit gas station, roam onto Minnesota freeway

A couple of cows escaped and caused a bit of trouble Tuesday morning in Chisago County.

According to the Chisago County Sheriff's Office, deputies dealt with a "bit of public moooosance" on I-35.

The cows escaped, wandered over to Kwik Trip in Stacy and then wandered through a trailer park and onto Interstate 35, the sheriff's office said.

With the help of the Minnesota State Patrol and Wyoming Police Department, authorities corralled the cows between the cable barriers until a "pro-wrangler came with a trailer" to get them off the freeway and "prevent someone from having steak on the hood of their vehicle."