Washington County Attorney Pete Orput dies at age 66

Washington County Attorney Pete Orput passed away over the weekend, officials said on Monday.

In a statement, the Washington County Attorney's Office said Orput died "after a brief but courageous battle with cancer."

"The people who live and work in Washington County lost more than a county attorney," said Brent Wartner, first assistant county attorney, in a statement. "They lost a champion of public safety, a guardian, a fierce advocate for justice–and a dedicated public servant."

Orput served as county attorney from 2010 until his death. Before his passing, he had announced he planned to retire at the end of the year when his current term ended.

"This weekend we lost one of our giants," said Isanti County Attorney Jeff Edblad in a statement shared by Washington County officials. "Pete evaluated every case under the standard of seeking justice. He had a special place in his heart for those suffering from addiction and for those who found themselves in the criminal justice system because of actions that were a result of mental health issues incurred through service to this country."

"I was fortunate to have someone like Pete as both a professional partner and a friend who truly valued the relationship between county attorney and county sheriff. It was this partnership that was instrumental in creating so many valuable initiatives for our community and for our citizens," said Washington County Sheriff Dan Starry. "Pete’s compassion, commitment to doing the right thing, and devotion for those whom he served and served with is unmatched and will be profoundly missed. My heart goes out to his family, his colleagues, and the rest of our community who lost a guardian."

Orput is survived by his wife, six children, and six grandchildren.